The ballots are set for the 2022 Federal Election
With just under a month left until the 2022 Federal Election, candidate nominations has closed and the ballots have been drawn, with the order in which the candidates appear now written in ink.
The ballots were drawn on Friday, April 22 by the Australian Electoral Commission.
The order of the ballot for the Werriwa Electorate is:
- Victor Tey - Liberal Democrats
- Tony Nikolic - United Australia Party
- Anne Stanley - Australian Labor Party
- Apurva Shukla - The Greens
- Sam Kayal - Liberal Party
- Adam Booke - Pauline Hanson's One Nation
Anne Stanley (Labor) won the seat at the 2019 Federal Election, winning 55.5 per cent of the preferred vote.
The order of the ballot for the Hughes Electorate is:
- Jenny Ware - Liberal
- Peter Thompson - The Greens
- Georgia Steele - Independent
- Craig Kelly - United Australia Party
- Narelle Seymour - Pauline Hanson's One Nation
- Linda Seymour - Independent
- Riley Campbell - Australian Labor Party
Craig Kelly won the seat as a member of the Liberal Party at the 2019 Federal Election, winning 59.8 per cent of the preferred vote.
The order of the ballot for the Fowler Electorate is:
- Kristina Keneally - Australian Labor Party
- Lela Panich - United Australia Party
- Peter Runge - Liberal Democrats
- Dai Le - Independent
- Courtney Nguyen - Liberal Party
- Tony Margos - Pauline Hanson's One Nation
- Avery Howard - The Greens
Chris Hayes (Labor) won the seat at the 2019 Federal Election, winning 64 per cent of the preferred vote. Mr Hayes is retiring.
The order of the ballot for the Hume Electorate is:
- Greg Baines - Australian Labor Party
- Garry Dollin - United Australia Party
- Rebecca Thompson - Pauline Hanson's One Nation
- Sheneli Dona - Independent
- Ross Seller - Shooters, Fishers and Farmers
- Karen Stewart - The Greens
- Angus Taylor - Liberal Party
- Joaquim De Lima - Liberal Democrats
- Penny Ackery - Independent
Angus Taylor (Liberal) won the seat at the 2019 Federal Election, winning 63 per cent of the preferred vote.