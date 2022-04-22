news, local-news,

The Founder of the Autism Advisory and Support Service (AASS) is inviting Prime Minister Scott Morrison to visit her service at Liverpool, following comments he made during Wednesday's televised debate with Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese. In answering a question from the floor regarding the NDIS, Mr Morrison said he felt "blessed" not to have children with a disability, so could only imagine what it was like to have to negotiate the system. Grace Fava, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the AASS, posted on social media that she found Mr Morrison's comments "offensive" to those who "are truly blessed to have children with additional needs". "What we are looking for is the blessing of an NDIS that works in a meaningful way, without any stresses attached, without plans being cut by planners who have never read reports or have KPIs so high they don't have time to do their job properly," Ms Fava wrote. "We want the blessing of service providers who have staff to fill rosters with trained and experienced staff and the blessing of no wait lists for services. "So Mr Morrison, how will you fix the NDIS? Call me and I am happy to discuss." Ms Fava told the Champion that she hoped the Prime Minister would visit Liverpool and chat with parents who sometimes "don't feel blessed". "I understand that Scott Morrison may have had a poor choice of words, but that's not the point. He went on to mention that his brother-in-law with multiple sclerosis has an NDIS plan, and that's great, but not all of us have the Prime Minister in our corner to make sure we have the best outcomes," she said. Ms Fava said the Prime Minister ought to visit parents in the south-west of Sydney who have children who have had their NDIS plans cut, to see the reality of the situation. "All children are a blessing and children with additional needs are the biggest blessing of all. I have two boys with autism and they have taught me patience, understanding, acceptance, empathy, and everybody's life is worth fighting for," she said. "I would like the Prime Minister to speak first-hand to our families who don't feel blessed, because everyone is blessed to have children - not just typically-developing children. Let's make them feel blessed and supported." Ms Fava said she would be sending Mr Morrison an email to invite him to her office. Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott also joined the backlash against Mr Morrison, with a post on social media. "Woke up this morning feeling very blessed to be disabled - I reckon my parents are pretty happy about it too," Mr Alcott wrote. "Feeling sorry for us and our families doesn't help. Treating us equally, and giving us the choice and control over our own lives does." In the wake of the controversy, Mr Morrison said he was sorry his comments had caused hurt and stressed that he believed all children were a blessing.

