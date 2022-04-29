sport, local-sport,

A group of swimmers from Liverpool Swim Club's Gold Squad have just finished competing at at the 2022 Australian Age Swimming Championships in Adelaide. The national championships were held from Monday, April 11 to Wednesday, April 20, and saw the top swimmers from across Australia descend on the South Australian Aquatic & Leisure Centre. The five Liverpool competitors: Hikari Betar, Anton Jovanovic, Mateja Kolar, Owen Thai, Jai Vella, collectively competed in 13 different events following their qualification at the NSW Junior State Age Championships at the beginning of April. Swimmers Keely Lay, Brodie Vella and Kayla Nguyen, also represented the club well during the state championships. The swimmers were presented with their nationals uniforms by Liverpool City Councillors Nathan Hagarty and Charishma Kaliyanda, infront family, friends, the club's committee and other club members, at the Whitlam Leisure Centre on April 8. Liverpool Swim Club congratulated its swimmers for reaching the national competition, especially after such difficult and trying times for sports in Sydney, and wished them luck as they represented the club and state in Adelaide. Results: Hikari Betar Anton Jovanovic Mateja Kolar Owen Thai Jai Vella

