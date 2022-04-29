Group of Liverpool Swim Club members race at Nationals competition
A group of swimmers from Liverpool Swim Club's Gold Squad have just finished competing at at the 2022 Australian Age Swimming Championships in Adelaide.
The national championships were held from Monday, April 11 to Wednesday, April 20, and saw the top swimmers from across Australia descend on the South Australian Aquatic & Leisure Centre.
The five Liverpool competitors: Hikari Betar, Anton Jovanovic, Mateja Kolar, Owen Thai, Jai Vella, collectively competed in 13 different events following their qualification at the NSW Junior State Age Championships at the beginning of April.
Swimmers Keely Lay, Brodie Vella and Kayla Nguyen, also represented the club well during the state championships.
The swimmers were presented with their nationals uniforms by Liverpool City Councillors Nathan Hagarty and Charishma Kaliyanda, infront family, friends, the club's committee and other club members, at the Whitlam Leisure Centre on April 8.
Liverpool Swim Club congratulated its swimmers for reaching the national competition, especially after such difficult and trying times for sports in Sydney, and wished them luck as they represented the club and state in Adelaide.
Results:
Hikari Betar
- Girls 16yrs 400m Freestyle - placed 18th
- Girls 16yrs 200m Freestyle - placed 38th
Anton Jovanovic
- Boys 15yrs 100m Butterfly - placed 17th
- Boys 15yrs 200m Individual Medley - placed 25th
- Boys 14-15yrs 50m Freestyle - placed 71st
- Boys 15yrs 100m Breast Stroke - placed 11th
- Boys 15yrs 100m Freestyle - placed 73rd
- Boys 15yrs 100m Backstroke - placed 41st
Mateja Kolar
- Boys 15yrs 200m Backstroke - placed 13th
- Boys 15yrs 400m Freestyle - placed 57th
Owen Thai
- Boys 14-15yrs 50m Backstroke - placed 29th
- Boys 15 100m Backstroke - placed 33rd
Jai Vella
- Boys 16-17yrs 50m Butterfly - placed 20th