Don't miss the final two weeks of Liverpool's Most Blessed Nights market

With two more weekends still to go, it is fair to say Liverpool Council's Most Blessed Nights Street Food Market could already been deemed a massive success. Speaking after the second weekend of the event (April 8-10), Liverpool Mayor Ned Mannoun said the event saw the CBD come alive, with local restaurants, cafes and a variety of food trucks and stalls staying open until 11pm to serve up all manner of tasty treats. More than 10,000 people made their way to Macquarie Mall over that weekend, transforming it into a bustling bazaar full of lights, colours and aromas. It is believed the event, which runs the five weekends of April, has attracted folk from all over Sydney. "The 'Most Blessed Nights' Street Food Market event is giving our community a wonderful, vibrant place to come together locally during Ramadan, Easter and Orthodox Easter and celebrate the many cultures that make our region so unique," Councillor Mannoun said. "It's been fantastic to see so many people come down to Macquarie Mall, and it's only going to get bigger and better, with more food options being added each week to ensure there are plentiful options for both dinner and dessert." Knafeh Bakery and The Bearded Bakers are headliners of the event and will continue to be the main presence over the coming two weeks. Cr Mannoun said that the event was in line with council's vision of a vibrant, thriving and safe CBD, full of events and aimed to provide a much-needed boost to the business community. "Many of our traders have been affected by the COVID-19 lockdowns so it's great to be able to give them a platform as we unite and celebrate the diversity of our city," he said. "This is an exciting return of night markets to our community and showcases council's commitment to delivering quality events that will not only delight visitors but stimulate the local economy also. "The Most Blessed Nights Street Food Market is part of a series of events that aim to stimulate the city centre. Council will continue to bring life to our CBD by lighting up laneways, arcades and streets with installations and night markets in August so stay tuned." The market will return to Macquarie Mall this weekend - April 22, 23 nd 24 - from 5pm to 11pm each day. "This weekend, make sure you come down with your friends and family and taste the best of what Liverpool has to offer event during this very special month," Cr Mannoun said. It's final weekend will be April 29 and 30 and May 1. The event is supported by Liverpool Plaza and funded by the NSW Government's CBDs Revitalisation Program. For details: liverpool.nsw.gov.au/mostblessed.

Don't miss the final two weeks of Liverpool's Most Blessed Nights market