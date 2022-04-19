Cheaper housing doesn't necessarily make it affordable to live in

news, local-news,

Governments constantly talk about the need for affordable housing, however rent or mortgage payments are far from the only cost-of-living pressures Western Sydney residents are facing. The rising costs of electricity, fuel and food, on top of the impact of COVID-19 and costs of rebuilding after flood and fire, have shown that affordable housing is just the start of addressing cost-of-living. This month, the NSW Minister for Planning and Housing decided to throw-out a new piece of legislation designed to improve housing quality, stop new housing in disaster-prone areas, and ensure additional investment in community infrastructure like parks and community centres. The Minister believes that the new measures would increase housing costs. However, just because housing is cheap to build, does not mean it is affordable to live in. Whether you rent or have a mortgage, cutting corners on housing quality results in a higher cost-of-living. Western Sydney households already use 100% more electricity than other parts of Sydney to cool our homes in summer. Without measures to address urban heat and improve the design of our homes, energy bills will continue to soar, and those who can't afford to pay will be left to swelter in homes like ovens. There are many low-cost ways to reduce urban heat including a move to light-coloured roofs, which the Minister has rejected. In flood-prone areas along the Georges and Hawkesbury-Nepean Rivers, annual insurance premiums can reach over $10,000 per year; leaving some families to choose between insurance or paying the mortgage. Natural disasters destroy lives and threaten community safety. On the back of a second year of catastrophic floods, how can the Minister dismiss legislation to stop new homes being built in flood plains? In other parts of Western Sydney, cutting corners on housing has resulted in apartment blocks with structural defects, and homes sinking into the ground. These homes may have been cheap to buy, but they are not affordable for the people who now own and live in them. At the broader level, cost-cutting on urban planning has resulted in long commute times, traffic congestion, poor public transport, not enough schools, parks, swimming pools and community centres which forces Western Sydney residents to spend more time and money travelling to work, school and other opportunities. Reducing planning requirements, does not make housing more affordable, it just shifts the costs onto families, and creates more problems than it solves. I ask the Minister for Planning and Housing whether he is comfortable being the person who denied Western Sydney residents more resilient, better-quality housing on the back of consecutive natural disasters, in a context where costs of power, transport and other essential services are skyrocketing. Just because housing is cheap to buy, does not mean it's affordable to live in.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eTBbQGqUAgjVpgRS4SQUUF/7a349ae2-06e3-4404-a396-da6076fbf01c.jpg/r1_27_1348_788_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg