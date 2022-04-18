news, local-news,

Liverpool Hospital has been named a finalist in the 2022 HESTA Australian Nursing and Midwifery Award. The hospital is one of two - along with Beaudesert Hospital Maternity in Queensland - shortlisted for the Outstanding Organisation award. The winner will be named on May 19 at an awards ceremony in Melbourne. Of our local facility, HESTA said: "Liverpool Hospital is recognised for the incredible effort of their nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic when they were at the epicentre of two 'waves' of outbreaks, including the Delta strain. It is thanks to their tireless work that hundreds of lives were saved, and thousands of patients were cared for with kindness and compassion across the organisation". HESTA CEO Debby Blakey said she was humbled by the work of finalists to provide exceptional healthcare to their communities, which was critical during the pandemic. "Australia owes a great debt to our nurses and midwives," Ms Blakey said. "They are a critical part of our healthcare system and have worked tirelessly to keep our communities safe. The work done, not only by our finalists but by all in the sector, to advocate for their patients' care and long-term wellbeing is truly inspirational. "Congratulations and thank you to every single nominee and finalist for their leadership and dedication - we are so proud of the incredible contribution you make and we feel very privileged to have this opportunity to help shine a spotlight on your achievements." Also named on the awards night will be Nurse of the Year and Midwife of the Year.

HESTA recognise Liverpool Hospital for care delivery