100 not out: Merle celebrates milestone birthday

news, local-news,

Merle Taranto credits her longevity and happy life to the love and support of her family, special friends and those who care for her at Prestons Lodge. Merle celebrated her 100th birthday at Advantaged Care Prestons Lodge on Thursday, March 31 with her sister Barbara and niece Michelle. Merle was born in Auburn on March 31,1922 and is the fourth of six children. Merle grew in the rural township of Ariah Park and at the age of 16 she moved to Sydney for work becoming a dressmaker. She spent the rest of her career in the sewing trade and was in great demand from family and friends for her beautiful garments. Merle retired to Avoca Beach where she enjoyed playing lawn bowls and became a life member of the Lantern Club, a fundraising branch of the North Rocks Deaf and Blind Society. She loved to travel and has seen most of Australia and travelled extensively overseas. At the age of 96 years Merle came to live a Prestons Lodge and is a founding member of the Knatty Knitters group formed to continue her love of knitting and sewing. Merle helps to organise craft stalls within the facility with the money raised donated to charities that are special to the group. Merle receives wishes of congratulations from several members of parliament including Werriwa MP Anne Stanley, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Governor-General David Hurley. Merle was especially proud to receive a special card and message from Queen Elizabeth

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/dbdb3e08-f418-4364-9212-95e45e8131e8.JPG/r0_9_264_158_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg