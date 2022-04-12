news, local-news,

Mentoring Men - the free charity which matches a trained mentor with a mentee that might be doing it a bit tough - are doing their bit to ensure no man walks alone. As a result of funding from IMB Bank Community Foundation, Mentoring Men are facilitating a series of Walk and Talk events as an opportunity for men to connect with other men in their community. The first event saw 35 new refugees from south-west Sydney travel to the city to walk through Hyde Park. The next walk will take place on May 26 at Liverpool's Bigge Park at 3pm Mentoring Men national program manager Angela Guestrau said the walk and talk events are a place to "socialise, connect and belong". "You are getting physical exercise and at the same time realising you don't have to go it alone," she said. "The pandemic has increased a lot of isolation; we've seen a surge in mental health problems across the nation. "I think now more than ever it is important to connect and be able to chat to someone else and let them know you are not alone." The funding will also see more volunteers trained to support at-risk men with their mental health and wellbeing and create "healthier, safer communities". More than 20 Arabic-speaking men are now trained volunteers to support new refugees/migrants. Mentoring Men provide free mentor and suicide prevention training. In May, IMB Bank Community Fund 2022 will open applications for its 2022 round of grant funding. All community groups and not-for-profits that could benefit from financial support are encouraged to apply.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/f3575a7f-2311-489c-9860-494e2cbf5b8d.jpg/r272_394_1803_1259_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg