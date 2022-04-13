news, local-news,

Christopher Hall and Ethan Lucas from 1st Wattle Grove Scout Group received the Queen's Scout Award at a ceremony at New South Wales Government House earlier this month. The award is designed to be challenging and encouraging for venturer scouts aged 14-17 and aims to widen the interests and knowledge of participants. To achieve this award, a Venturer Scout must have achieved the venturing skills award and complete the requirements in four award areas: adventurous activities, community involvement, leadership development and personal growth. "Completion of the Queen's Scout Award is a major milestone in a Venturers Scouting journey and carries an outstanding reputation within Scouting and the wider community," Scouts NSW chief commissioner Neville Tomkins said. "On behalf of Scouts NSW, I congratulate our local Queen's Scout Award recipients and look forward to them returning to their local Scout halls to inspire younger Scouts." Christopher started his scouting journey 12 years ago as a joey scout and has enjoyed hiking, kayaking, cycling, canoeing and photography during his time at Scouts. In 2019 Christopher moved to 1st Wattle Grove Scout Group, where he helped establish the Venturer Scout Unit and served as the unit chairperson. Ethan was one of the founding members of the 1st Wattle Grove Venturer Scout Unit and had to attend two other Venturer Scout Units on top of his own to fulfill his Queen's Award accomplishments because of COVID-19 lockdowns. He started his scouting journey in 2011 as a Joey Scout before progressing to Cub Scouts then Scouts.

