For more than 46 years Campisi Butchery in West Hoxton has been supplying quality meat and delectable smallgoods to the people of the south-west. Giuseppe Campisi started the business all those years ago with the aim of recreating the flavours of his home town in Italy. His son, Eugenio, joined the family business in 2009, and continues his father's tradition of forging strong ties with the community. Giuseppe describes the business as primarily a retail butchery with all the everyday cuts of meat. "But we also provide a wholesale service to restaurants, cafes and delis," he said. In the last few years we have adapted to a new style of butchery service by introducing ready to cook products such as schnitzel, kebabs, hamburger patties, pies, stir fry and much more. "We also offer a range of cooked options which can be picked up hot or cold. These include pork and veal roast, ribs, chicken wings, whole chickens, pork belly and beef brisket." Campisi's also produce a range of mainly southern Italian style small goods such as salami, prosciutto, coppa and pancetta as well as other specialties such as bresaola and n'duja. They also offer a home delivery service to most Sydney regions from Manly to Wollongong. Giuseppe said at Campisi Butchery they constantly aim to introduce new and exciting choices. These include the more American style cuts such as brisket, short ribs, flank steak and tomahawk steak. "We have also started to experiment with new flavours in our spice and sauce ranges," he said. "You can choose traditional smokey barbecue sauce or exotic options like our oriental spices and herbs." Giuseppe also made a point of addressing the recent rise in beef prices. "With the massive rise in cattle prices affecting the price of meat, we are trying to be creative so that we can ensure your family can have wonderful, fresh meat which won't break the bank," he said. "Our range of value added products really help to minimise cooking times as well as reducing the number of individual items our customers need to purchase." For details go to www.campisibutchery.com.au.

Quality meat their passion at West Hoxton family butchery

