news, local-news,

Mounties captain Simaima Taufa is already looking ahead to the NRLW 2022 season later this year after winning the Parramatta Eels player' player award for the COVID-delayed 2021 season. The blue and gold skipper was a tower of strength for the Eels in their inaugural campaign which saw them miss the finals on points differential after two straight losses to finish the season. "It's an incredible honour," Taufa told the club's website about winning the award. "The defeats we faced against the Broncos and Roosters that set us out for the semi-finals made us want it more and I know the girls are hungry to go back and work harder and be better and come back and test out the opposition." Taufa praised the Eels squad for "overcoming the adversity" they faced in the lead-up to the campaign with many of the players living in COVID-19 hot spot areas meaning they were unable to train together. Mounties start their NSW Women's Premiership campaign on April 23 against Cronulla which will be played in between the two NRLW seasons. Five Mounties players are part of the St George Illawarra squad that are playing in the NRL grand final on Sunday against the Sydney Roosters.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/f955ebd5-f8e3-49b6-8924-2b19223b4ebd.jpg/r810_487_2448_1412_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg