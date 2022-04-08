New multicultural learn to swim campaign launched

news, local-news,

In Australia, if you want to pass on one life skill to your kids, it has to be swimming. They are the words of Yash Gaikwad who is one of six people sharing their story as part of the new Everyone can learn how to Swim campaign which was launched at the Whitlam Leisure Centre on Thursday. Yash migrated to Australia in 2012 from India and has been passionate about swimming from his childhood. After seeing the benefits of his son attending swim school, he decided to become a Royal Life Saving swim teacher and advocates for all to learn how to swim. Royal Life Saving (RLS) NSW, with support from the state government's Office of Sport, have designed the learn to swim campaign for multicultural communities to increase swimming lesson participation across NSW. The campaign provides resources for local communities to understand and navigate the barriers to swimming with translated guides available in Arabic, Chinese, Hindi and Nepali. It also includes water safety education and fact sheets. Why the swimming safety push for multicultural communities? The campaign follows the release of an RLS NSW report which revealed that in the 10 years between 2009 and 2019, there were 572 drowning deaths among people born overseas, accounting for 29 per cent of total drowning deaths in Australia. The report also revealed 98 per cent of the drowning deaths were adults over the age of 18 who drowned because of a lack of swimming and survival skills. It also shows 8 of the 12 most at-risk local government areas are in south-west Sydney, including Fairfield and Liverpool. The new campaign focuses on six people from diverse backgrounds and shares their personal stories of how they overcame barriers to enjoy the many health and social benefits swimming can deliver. "In sharing stories about swimming experiences, we hope that families from multicultural backgrounds feel seen, represented, and have an increased awareness of the value of swimming lessons and the numerous benefits that arise from it," Royal Life Saving NSW's general manager of drowning prevention and education Craig Roberts said. "Families and community members from multicultural backgrounds have told us there are certain barriers regarding swimming lessons, including a lack of knowledge on lesson procedures, costs, and cultural and religious considerations. We want to develop the community bond between aquatic facilities and our diverse communities, encouraging families to feel comfortable, ask questions and approach their local swimming pool for lessons." Royal Life Saving community educator, Noora Jasim, shared her story as part of the campaign. She came to Australia from Iraq in 2016, with no previous experience and opportunities to learn swimming and water safety. "Being on the campaign was meaningful for me. I had the opportunity to increase people's awareness around water safety," Ms Jasim said. "I was able to encourage people from a multicultural background to approach swimming lessons and spend their time in the activities that support their well-being," Tourism and Sport Minister Stuart Ayres urged multicultural communities to make water safety a priority. He said the Active Kids program's $100 voucher can be used at swim schools which are registered Active Kids providers and the First Lap program provides an annual $100 voucher to every child aged three-to-six. "Swimming is a key part of the Australian lifestyle and is one of the best activities you can do for your mind and body," Mr Ayres said. "But too many people from multicultural backgrounds continue to lose their lives to drowning. I urge multicultural families to make learning to swim and being safe in the water a priority." Whitlam Leisure Centre aquatic services manager Tammy Weatherby said learning to swim is a "life skill" for all communities and cultures. "Through training and education, we can all do our part in saving lives and creating employment opportunities within our local community," Ms Weatherby said

