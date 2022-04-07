Evacuation order for parts of Chipping Norton

news, local-news,

NSW SES is directing residents and businesses within parts of Chipping Norton to evacuate the following area by 3pm, Thursday, April 7. The evacuation order is for properties in the following streets in Chipping Norton: The SES are directing people to evacuate because the area will become isolated and if you remain in the area you may be trapped without power, water and other essential services and it may be too dangerous to rescue you. People are urged to stay with family, friends or at accommodation outside of flood areas. An evacuation centre has been established at the Whitlam Leisure Centre at Memorial Ave in Liverpool Things residents can do now: For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.

