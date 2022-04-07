Evacuation order for parts of Chipping Norton
NSW SES is directing residents and businesses within parts of Chipping Norton to evacuate the following area by 3pm, Thursday, April 7.
The evacuation order is for properties in the following streets in Chipping Norton:
- Newbridge Road between Riverside Road and east to Georges River,
- Davy Robinson Drive
- Rickard Road
- Arthur Street
The SES are directing people to evacuate because the area will become isolated and if you remain in the area you may be trapped without power, water and other essential services and it may be too dangerous to rescue you.
People are urged to stay with family, friends or at accommodation outside of flood areas. An evacuation centre has been established at the Whitlam Leisure Centre at Memorial Ave in Liverpool
Things residents can do now:
- Take pets, essential items, warm clothes, medicines, insurance documents and valuables with you.
- Relocate other personal possessions to a safer/higher place.
- Leave as early as possible to avoid congested roads.
- Take drinking water and food due to possible long travel times.
- Share this information with family, friends and neighbours and help others where possible.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.