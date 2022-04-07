Work starts on 'modern and efficient' Moorebank Interstate Intermodal

news, local-news,

The new Interstate Intermodal Terminal at Moorebank Logistics Park will service new modern 1800 metre trains, each with the potential to remove more than 100 B Double trucks per train trip. Construction has started on the first of four interconnected terminals which will enhance Australia's Supply Chain and drive freight efficiencies between Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. Once complete, Moorebank Logistics Park will comprise 850,000 square meters of modern warehousing and freight management facilities with a dedicated freight rail link to Port Botany and direct access to major highway networks. The project will support more than 1300 jobs during construction and around 6800 on-site and off-site jobs once the terminal is operating at full capacity. Urban Infrastructure Minister Paul Fletcher said the terminal will be built and operated under an industry-first joint development model between Australian Government-owned National Intermodal Corporation, Qube Holdings Limited (Qube) and LOGOS. He said the new interstate freight terminal will strengthen supply chain resilience and take thousands of trucks off local roads each day. "Investing in infrastructure to support Australian supply chains is a priority of the Morrison Government, to help support a growing population, to drive a growing economy, and so we remain internationally competitive," said Mr Fletcher, who added the Federal Government has invested $514 million to date for the delivery of the Moorebank Intermodal Terminal Precinct. "Connecting the Moorebank precinct in Sydney to key rail freight routes along the east coast, including terminals in Brisbane and Melbourne will support a major increase in freight volumes handled at the precinct, driving modal shift from long distance road to rail-based freight transportation. "The environmental impacts are also significant, with rail three times more carbon efficient than road per tonne of freight transported. Once fully operational, the precinct will take up to 3000 truck movements off Sydney roads each day and reduce up to 110,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year. "Our investment in Moorebank is complemented by a $3.6 billion investment in the recent Budget for a Melbourne Intermodal Terminal Package, which will see the delivery of two new intermodal terminals Victoria that will connect to Inland Rail. This is all part of the Commonwealth's strategy to create an efficient, open access national freight network." National Intermodal Corporation chief executive James Baulderstone said when complete, the Interstate Terminal will improve the way freight moves between all the mainland state capitals, and more locally, around the Sydney Basin. "Our success will be measured by ensuring that increased volumes of products arrive where and when they are needed with improved efficiency and safety," Mr Baulderstone said. "Together with Qube and LOGOS, we look forward to leveraging our combined industry experience to deliver a modern and efficient Terminal which is accessible to all freight and warehouse operators, current and future." Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said the government continues to invest in the construction of the Inland Rail project and delivery of intermodal terminals which will create a "world-class freight network up and down Australia's east coast." "These important terminals will provide additional resilience and strengthen our nation's supply chains to ensure supermarket shelves remain stocked and our exporters can get their product overseas as quickly as possible," he said. "As we continue to implement our long-term economic plan, is it critical that we have the necessary rail and terminal infrastructure in place to support the movement of goods around Australia and overseas in the most efficient and cost-effective ways."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/f38f7396-8210-44c3-99c3-7776ed053df7.jpg/r13_279_5450_3351_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg