'Huge milestone': Amazon Australia opens first robotics fulfilment centre

The largest warehouse ever built in Australia is officially open. Amazon Australia's first robotics fulfilment centre (FC) in Kemps Creek - which spans 200,000 square metres (around the land size of 24 rugby league fields) across four levels - will create more than 1500 jobs in western Sydney. Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Western Sydney Minister Stuart Ayres and Penrith mayor Tricia Hitchen cut the ribbon to officially open the facility on Wednesday. The new robotics site is the first of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere and can house up to 20 million of the smaller items sold on amazon.com.au including jewelry, books, electronics, pantry items and toys. Robotic drives will work collaboratively with Amazon team members by moving pods of inventory to them which will save time and mean faster delivery to customers around the country. The more efficient process will allow up to 40 per cent more items to be stowed. Amazon Australia director of operations Craig Fuller said since they launched amazon.com.au, they have been focused on offering customers "great value, wide selection and fast delivery." "This new robotics fulfilment centre helps us deliver even more on this promise. We are proud to support thousands of small and medium size Australian businesses who sell on amazon.com.au and the addition of this FC to our network will provide even more opportunity for these businesses to better serve their customers around Australia," he said. "The opening of our first robotics fulfilment centre is a huge milestone for Amazon Australia, marking our continuous growth and investment in this country. We are proud to create exciting new jobs for Australians, working with innovative technology in a safe and supportive environment. Over the coming months we look forward to growing our team here and are excited to welcome people from all backgrounds and experiences as we offer more quality job opportunities to people in western Sydney." The new robotics site offers a diverse range of job opportunities from area managers, operations and graduates to workplace health and safety, supply chain and transportation, as well as the Amazon associates who work collaboratively with technology, to pick, pack and ship items. Around 200 workers from Amazon's first Sydney fulfilment centre in Moorebank have been given the opportunity to further their career transferring to the new Amazon Robotics FC. Amazon Associate Shelven Duazo works on inbound operations at Amazon's new robotics fulfilment centre. "I came across the opportunity and just couldn't say no. I wanted to learn new things like how to drive a forklift, meet new people and work in a great team," he said. " Amazon has provided all the necessary training to work on such a unique site and has given me the resources to chart my own career path here at the robotics FC. I'm really looking forward to seeing what I can achieve here." Amazon Robotics fulfilment centre (by the numbers):

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/99bf500d-ad39-4ae0-bd68-abe21e6b469d.jpg/r1_247_2412_1609_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg