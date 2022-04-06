Hop to the mall for Easter fun

news, local-news,

Liverpool Council's Easter in the Mall returns in 2022 with a chocolate egg hunt, face painting and a visit from the Easter Bunny part of the line-up at Macquarie Mall on Thursday April 14 (11am to 2pm.) "Council's Easter in Macquarie Mall is finally returning to the Liverpool CBD after COVID-19 hit pause on this wonderful celebration," Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun said. "I'm inviting kids and kids at heart to join us for some Easter fun which includes a visit from everyone's favourite bunny." Community members can also pick-up a free Easter craft pack full of activities to keep kids busy over the coming school holidays. The pack can be collected from Miller Library between April 11 and 22. Local businesses are also getting into the spirit of the season handing out showbags to customers who spend $15 or more. Participating businesses include: Lonestar Rib House, The BNK Café Restaurant, Evolution Laser, NSW Barefoot Water Ski Club, Liverpool Nutrition, Storm the Stage Performing Arts Academy, The Junction Works, Peter Warren Automotive, The Office Liverpool, Glam Makeup by Mervat, Penna's Pharmacies and Macchiato & Co Coffee House.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/5b9074b0-4bd2-4b47-aa2b-91fec705371d.jpg/r43_0_1156_629_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg