'Innovative program' to boost home care

Settlement Services International (SSI) chief executive Violet Roumeliotis said they welcome the opportunity to help increase the number and skills of people providing aged care in the home. "...And most importantly, enabling senior Australians to have choice and agency to live independently in their own homes for longer," said Ms Roumeliotis, after SSI was chosen as one of six organisations by the Federal Government to help boost Australia's ability to provide care at home and support more senior Australians to access Home Care Packages and remain independent at home. "SSI is in a unique position to connect with people who wish to upskill, re-educate or join the home care workforce given our relationship and collaboration with community organisations and culturally and linguistically diverse communities across the state of NSW and ACT. "We work very closely with people seeking employment and training pathways and understand the complexities faced in regional and remote areas regarding career opportunities. We are committed to working within the aged care sector with a particular focus on sector development and training." SSI will deliver the program in NSW and the ACT with support from member organisations SydWest Multicultural Services and Advance Diversity Services. The Home Care Workforce Support Program aims to grow the nation's home care workforce by 13,000 over the next two years with more than $91 million allocated to organisations in each state and territory. Health and Aged Care Minister Greg Hunt said senior Australians need a "skilled, diverse, compassionate and valued workforce" who will provide safe and high-quality care. "The Home Care Workforce Support Program will help senior Australians to remain at home by growing the personal care workforce. This will allow people to access home care services where and when they need them," he said. SSI will help to develop and enhance aged care by: SSI's general manager for clients, partnerships and business growth Sonia Vignjevic said the program aims to raise awareness of career opportunities in the sector, skill and screen new workers and better equip providers to attract, train and retain workers, including through supporting access to JobTrainer aged care training places. "Our work on this program will embrace the diversity and identity of both employers and the workforce, with particular recognition of the need to facilitate connectivity between regional and remote locations and our urban centres," she said. "This includes supporting employers and registered training organisations to develop and deliver culturally appropriate approaches to the structuring of roles and educational opportunities, to meet both the needs of workers and care recipients."

