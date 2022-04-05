New-look health resource is 'easy to access'

news, local-news,

South Western Sydney PHN (SWSPHN) chief executive Dr Keith McDonald said their new-look Health Resource Directory website is more mobile-friendly and accessible to people for whom English is not their first language. The directory has a collection of easy-to-read health factsheets and includes information about local support and health services to further empower local residents. "We have worked closely with a web developer and a translation service to make sure health information is easy to access for everyone who visits the site," Dr McDonald said. "The information you'll find on the new Health Resource Directory website is relevant to anyone living in South Western Sydney who has been diagnosed with a health condition or who would like to find information about local health services after a diagnosis from their GP." The new site features 183 health conditions, 29 health procedures, 21 resources people can use to manage their health and 27 pages of information about improving your overall health. A local GP and the SWSPHN Community Advisory Committee review and endorse each factsheet. All resources been published in English, Vietnamese, Simplified Chinese and Arabic and will include audio versions in each language with more factsheets being added regularly. SWSPHN is also currently working with local Aboriginal health services to develop culturally appropriate versions of the factsheets for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/6f9106ff-d852-4922-9cde-336fbfb5e890.jpg/r10_162_4279_2574_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg