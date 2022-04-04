Firefighters extinguish Prestons garage fire

news, local-news,

More than 20 Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) firefighters extinguished a garage fire in Prestons on Sunday night. Numerous triple zero calls were received about a house well alight in Calabria Street around 8.30 pm. When crews arrived at the home, they found a garage containing two vehicles well alight with the fire spreading to the main house. Firefighters from six stations - inclosing Liverpool, Busby, Horningsea Park and Bonnyrigg Heights - battled the blaze and contained the fire within 30 minutes. The garage and adjoining kitchen were totally destroyed by fire while the remainder of the house suffered smoke damage. There were no reported injuries. Investigations are continuing today into what caused the fire.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/7c455863-8f93-4ae5-89ee-a2c4b1d75ade.jpg/r0_103_1080_713_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg