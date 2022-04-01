Thank you: Council gives free coffees to ' true heroes'

news, local-news,

Local frontline and healthcare workers got an unexpected surprise on Friday morning. Liverpool Council hosted a coffee cart outside the doors of Liverpool Hospital in Bigge Park serving complimentary hot coffee and sweet treats. "This is our way of standing together with the true heroes of this unprecedented period in our community and we hope this, in some small way, helped brighten their day," Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun said. "During the 2021 lockdown, Liverpool was categorised as a Local Government Area of Concern with thousands of COVID-19 cases. Our frontline and healthcare workers were there for us, and in return, we want them to know we're here for them. "With life appearing to return to some degree of normalcy, there is still a long road ahead. However, we should stop and acknowledge the collective efforts of everyone in our great city from our doctors and nurses to our cleaners and café owners." Mr Mannoun said for more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic frontline and healthcare workers have relentlessly turned up to work every day in the face of an "invisible threat". "For this, we say 'thank you'," he said. "To say this has been a difficult time for our frontline and healthcare workers is an understatement. "Council have been in ongoing discussions with South Western Sydney Local Health District and have been given first-hand experience of the challenges staff face daily in our hospital wards. At the same time, we have been awed by the courage and adversity of these same staff. "They have made unimaginable sacrifices over these last two years, missing important milestones, and giving up precious time with their family and friends to help keep our community safe."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/ec46655f-9a22-4645-8abc-152d1545eae2.jpg/r14_0_6131_3456_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg