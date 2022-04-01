news, local-news,

Liverpool councillor Nathan Hagarty has called on all local candidates seeking office at the upcoming federal election to commit to not leave local communities behind. It's part of the Australian Local Government Association's 'Don't Leave Local Communities Behind' campaign which is promoting priority tasks in the portfolios of economic recovery, transport and community infrastructure, building resilience, circular economy and intergovernmental relations. The 17 priority tasks, put forward by councillor Hagarty, were passed unanimously at the recent March council meeting and includes a commitment of $500 million per annum for a four-year continuation of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program and a targeted disaster mitigation program of $200 million per annum for four years which will reduce the costs of response and recovery and strengthen community resilience. Mr Hagarty said the priorities, which were assessed by independent economists, would add around $6.46 billion per year to Australia's Gross Domestic Product while creating 43,444 jobs. "We face unique and unseen social and economic challenges, we need our leaders and decision-makers across all levels of government working together," he said. "Liverpool has been particularly hard hit due to the State Government's harsh COVID restrictions. These priorities will help deliver a COVID-19 recovery program to rebuild our local economy and help our community recover. "Local Governments across Australia have job creating, shovel ready projects ready to go and Liverpool is no different. "We need Fifteenth Avenue upgraded, we need to stop our roads going under whenever it rains and we need adequate services and infrastructure in our growing communities."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/756aacf3-23f6-4b49-ac50-e64f3a38dfb1.jpg/r0_215_2240_1481_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg