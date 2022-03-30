'Huge hole in the ground' reaches its highest point

news, local-news,

The Hoxton - the second tallest residential tower in the Liverpool CBD - has reached its highest point. Developers Aland celebrated the topping-out milestone with a barbecue on top of the the mixed-use development which will stand at more than 110-metres. Already 98 per cent of the more than 300 luxury apartments have sold off-the-plan to both owner-occupiers and investors predominantly from south-west Sydney. The one, two and three-bedroom properties are set across three buildings including a 32-storey tower. The site, located on the corner of Hoxton Park Road and the Hume Highway, had previously been owned by another developer with original works ceasing back in 2002. "This site has been a huge hole in the ground in a prominent location for two decades and no one could make it work, but we had a vision and it is wonderful to see it finally come to life," Aland chief executive George Tadrosse "It hasn't been easy, we have gone through a lot during the past year. We have had multiple shutdowns due to the pandemic with labour shortages, escalating material, construction and fuel costs plus wild weather, but we have still delivered on budget and program and now we are ready to top-out. "This is a moment to reflect on the determination, hard work and planning to transform what has been a local 'eyesore' for such a long time into a vibrant new hub that will benefit the whole community." Mr Tadrosse said topping-out is only "half the battle" in construction. "While it is an exciting moment, we know that we have to keep our heads down until we finish the job. It is, however, nice for both the workers and also the local community, as well as buyers, to be able to drive past and see the project nearing completion," he said. "This is an important milestone but is particularly significant for this site after sitting dormant for such a long period." The Hoxton remains on track for residents to move in by the end of this year.

