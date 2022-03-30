'Exciting new night markets' coming to town

news, local-news,

The bearded bakers from the Knafeh Bakery will feature every weekend of the month-long Most Blessed Nights' Street Food Market at Macquarie Mall in April. The event, supported by Liverpool Plaza, will feature food trucks, stalls and carts with people able to taste the many flavours that enrich the fabric of Liverpool. The array of delicious food offerings will vary each Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun said the event celebrated the values that underpin the city: unity, family, and togetherness. "April is a sacred month for many in our community who observe Ramadan, Easter and Orthodox Easter, and the exciting new night markets are set to be an enticing celebration of the many cultures that make up our region's colourful tapestry," he said. "These blessed nights will see Macquarie Mall adorned with beautiful lights, colours, and aromas, transforming it into a place where the community can gather and indulge in sweet and savoury delicacies." Mr Mannoun said the event will shine a spotlight on local businesses, many of whom had been affected by the COVID-19 lockdowns and celebrate the "great diversity" of Australia. "This is an exciting return of night markets in our community and showcases council's commitment to delivering quality events that will not only delight visitors but stimulate the local economy also," he said. "It is sure to bring a much-needed boost to the nightlife in our CBD and offer residents a wonderful event not too far from home. "The street food markets are sure to be a must-visit destination in Liverpool and I encourage everybody in our community to come on down."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/51cf8f6d-3a82-4ecf-bc64-59aa070aaa34.jpg/r2_31_2798_1611_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg