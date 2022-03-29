How to prepare your Hawaii holiday bucket list

This is branded content.

With news that international travel is back on the table, Australians are flocking to their computers, our hands barely keeping up with our heads as we scramble to book flights quick enough.



However, now the important question is, where to go? For many, the answer is Hawaii. The exotic, exciting beachside destination has it all.



Great weather, great sights, great shopping, great people and great food. Hawaii is the perfect destination for so many different people.



Anchor your trip firmly in romance by taking beachside walks and candlelit dinners at one of the many wonderful restaurants, or jampack your trip with exhilarating sights that will leave the kids speechless.

But, what will you see first, and which island should you base yourself in? How will you manage to cram every vital sightseeing opportunity into one trip?



Before you run to check if you can extend that return flight, read this first. We'll focus our attention on the stunning Honolulu and Maui and we've got you covered for the ultimate attractions you shouldn't miss next time you fly up north.

A Luau

So, you're off on your Hawaii Holiday. No matter which part you choose to go to, one must see that isn't dependent on a specific island, is a Luau.



Immerse yourself in the beautiful Hawaiian and Greater Polynesian culture as they present to you a feast for the senses, that features vibrant performances accompanied by delicious food.



It is important to note that luaus are not simply strictly Hawaiian anymore, but as previously mentioned, feature the greater Polynesian community, reflecting the multicultural society we live in.



This performance will be fun for the whole family as it's filled with beautiful colours and stunning light, a beautiful performance, whilst also teaching you about other heritages. This is not to be missed.

When in Maui

When you travel to Maui, you may be tempted to just lie by their beautiful beaches. And, whilst we do recommend a good few trips to the sun, sand and surf, here are a few other tips to send you home exhilarated and wanting more.

If you're looking for adventure: The road to Hana

If you're looking for an adventurous trip to excite the senses and create envy back home, then driving through the spectacular Road To Hana is not to be missed.



The winding, narrow road is 64 miles (or nearly 103 kilometres) but don't be put off by the twist and turns because throughout your journey you will be inundated with opulent rainforests, breathtaking beaches boasting both white and black sand, and picturesque waterfalls, to name a few.



If this all sounds up your alley, but the thought of driving through bendy terrain makes your stomach turn, then fear not, you can also hire a driver to do all the hard bits for you, and leave you to simply sit back and bathe in the once in a lifetime views.



If driving in general really is not the route you wish to take on this particular trip but you don't want to miss out on spectacular sights, there is also a hiking option where you can choose your own pace and be in control of your own adventure.

Slow down: Stroll through the Big Beach

In Maui, you may be spoilt for choice when it comes to beaches, but one that especially stands out is the Big Beach, also known as Makena Beach or Oneloa Beach.



This aptly named bay got its title due to the fact that it's large, with a sprawling shoreline and substantial sandbanks, this is a favourite spot for families; with boogie boarders often spotted taking advantage of the water at any hour of the day.



And, for when everyone needs a little snack to keep them going, nearby in the car park, a food truck operates. It's the perfect day out for the entire family.

When in Honolulu

Honolulu is the fast-paced sibling of Maui. This beautiful island boasts copious shopping outlets, dining options and of course, their signature stunning beaches. So, once you've touched down off the tarmac, where to first?

Shop till you drop: Ala Moana shopping mall

It's a given to take advantage of the American shopping scene. With a plethora of stores unavailable to Australians, you'll want to make sure you hit them all.



With that in mind, the Alo Moana Mall is the perfect setting for your shopping spree. The sprawling shopping destination is both a mix of indoor and outdoor-based stores with beautiful, tropical decore a constant throughout.



With anything and everything from Abercrombie And Fitch to Alexander McQueen. Let the Hawaiian breeze drift you from store to store. Remember to pass by Sephora to grab some goodies yet to be available back home.

Climb to the top of Diamond Head

If you'd rather climb to the top than shop till you drop, then the ever-impressive Diamond Head is perfect for your trip. For the thrillseekers amongst us, Diamond Head is more than a mighty mountain, it's a volcano.



However, it's no longer considered active, having not erupted in over one hundred and fifty thousand years. Test out your athletic abilities by trailing the steep territory and bearing the brunt of the Hawaiian sun in full force.



When you get to the final lookout point you'll be ready to do it all again with spectacular ocean views and sun-soaked skylines.

Hawaii has endless sights to see. Whether you've come to immerse yourself in another culture, or simply want to soak up the sun and surf that the island is famous for, regardless you're sure to find what you're looking for in this tropical paradise.



So make sure you've got your passports and don't miss that flight! We'll meet you by the beach.