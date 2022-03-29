Mayor calls for 'more infrastructure investment'

news, local-news,

Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun has described the federal budget announcement of funding of more than $142 million for two key infrastructure projects in Liverpool as a "significant win" but called on more funding investment in the area. On Monday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced as part of the government's record infrastructure investment $77.5 million for a business case for Stage 2 of the Sydney Metro - Western Sydney Airport line linking Glenfield to Leppington and onto the Western Sydney Airport. The Budget also included $65 million of additional funding for the M5 Motorway/Moorebank Avenue /Hume Highway intersection upgrade which will include a new two lane bridge over Georges River and rail line, connecting the M5 Motorway and Moorebank Avenue to the Hume Highway. "By investing in these projects we are delivering the infrastructure that the Australian economy needs to grow, to get Australians home sooner and safer, and generate thousands of jobs and new opportunities for small businesses right across the State,"Mr Morrison said. "Australia's future success relies on a strong economy. Our strong economic recovery is being driven by our record funding for major road projects right across the country." Mr Mannoun said there needs to be more funding investment in Liverpool. "While this funding announcement is a significant win, there needs to be a greater emphasis on housing affordability and more infrastructure investment across south-west Sydney, in particular Liverpool," Mayor Mannoun said. "Putting it simply, we don't have the adequate infrastructure to meet the demands of our growing population which is expected to reach over 330,000 by 2036. "When you look at the enormous amount of new housing constructions underway in our city, you can see the shortfalls that exist in relation to transport connectivity, infrastructure, recreational spaces for people to enjoy and improvements to major arterial roads." Mr Mannoun said council will continue to advocate for a choice of public transport options linking the airport to Liverpool. "Including the extension of the Inner West and Leppington Line to the Western Sydney Airport and Bradfield City Centre and for the Fifteenth Avenue Smart Transit (FAST) Corridor, particularly Fifteenth Avenue Upgrade, Cowpasture Road to Devonshire Road," he said. "We are the jewel in the South West where people can build a life, work locally, have access to universities, all within close connectivity to the rest of the world when the new Western Sydney International Airport opens in 2026." Mr Mannoun also pushed Liverpool's case as a location for a new stadium. "It makes sense to have a new world-class stadium in Liverpool, which is the home of Western Sydney International Airport. We are recognised internationally as a city of innovation and deserve top-tier cultural and recreation facilities that will enhance the city's liveability," he said. "A multi-purpose venue stadium would serve as a good stimulus for job creation during this challenging period and into the future, while also putting Liverpool on the map as South West Sydney's globally-connected sporting capital."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/a3b706f6-90ec-4105-b829-6fb73f888159.png/r3_0_1173_661_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg