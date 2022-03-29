Work officially starts on 'Australia's best runway'

news, local-news,

Western Sydney Airport chief executive Simon Hickey said Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport will be the only airport in Sydney equipped with a modern CAT III-B instrument landing system to aid landing during low runway visibility. "Western Sydney International will continue operating safely in foggy conditions that currently shut down Sydney's skies," Mr Hickey said. "Our airfield will be future-ready, designed for expansion with consideration for emerging technologies such as electric aircraft." Work officially started on the airport's runway on Monday. The runway, which can handle the full range of commercial aircraft, has a sustainability focus with the efficient design reducing fuel burn and emissions and recycled content used for construction wherever possible. Crushed sandstone from tunnelling projects across Sydney will be reused as a high-strength foundation to support construction of the runway, taxiways and roads. Mr Hickey said the design of the 3.7-kilometre runway and rapid-exit taxiways will reduce taxi and holding times, preventing delays on the tarmac. "Not only are we building Australia's best airport terminal - we're building Australia's best runway, delivering a travel experience that will be unrivalled in this country," Mr Hickey said. "Our airfield's design means we'll safely get planes in the air or to the gates faster. "At Western Sydney International, we'll get passengers on their way sooner, whether that's getting to your meeting on time or arriving home to loved ones. "Passengers and airlines will love using Western Sydney International because the experience we deliver will be seamless, safe and reliable from start to finish." Airfield construction is expected to create around 1200 direct jobs and support many more indirect jobs through flow-on benefits to suppliers, subcontractors and the local economy. Western Sydney International is on track to open to international, domestic and air cargo services in late 2026.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/108a0aec-ef78-408e-ad5a-20d10cc4a11b.jpg/r12_0_4306_2426_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg