The judges of the 67th Blake Prize said S.J Norman's winning photographic diptych Cicatrix (All that was taken, all that remains) were impressed by the ways the artist explored ideas of "scarification and ceremonial languages of Aboriginal peoples" in the work. Norman was announced as the winner of the $35,000 prize at a launch event at the Casula Powerhouse Art Centre (CPAC) on Saturday, March 26. The two photographs that comprise Cicatrix documents 147 incisions which were made on the skin of the artist's back, over a ritual work lasting 147 minutes to recognise the 147 Aboriginal people who have lost their lives while in police custody over the last decade. The three Blake Prize judges were Megan Monte, Abdul Abdullah and Rosemary Crumlin. "SJ Norman's diptych photo series Cicatrix (All that was taken, all that remains) made an immediate impact on all three judges, both visually and conceptually, and was unanimously selected as the winner of the 67th Blake Prize," the judges said. There were three other winners as part of the biennial event. Katy B Plummer received a residency and solo exhibition at CPAC for winning the the Established Artist Residency prize for her interactive audiovisual multi-platform work We are all astonishingly wise. Her work features a good-natured oracle that interacts with the audience. Sakinah Alatas's introspective piece Qadarullah (Divine decree) saw her awarded the Emerging Artist Prize. Her work uses a Muslim prayer mat to explore the artist's feelings of surrendering to God's will after losing her mother and giving birth in the same week. She won $6000 as a part of her prize and her work is acquired into the Liverpool City Council Collection. Poet, writer and editor Simone King won the Blake Poetry Prize her her prose poem Surfing Again which is a moving account of coming to terms with loss. The poetry prize is delivered in collaboration with WestWords and CPAC. CPAC director Craig Donarski said the the last two years of the pandemic has led to a lot of introspection, questioning and exploring our individual spirituality. "We had an incredibly high calibre of entries for this year's awards so these wins are a testament to their dedication and skilful art practise," he said. The 65 finalist works are currently open to the public on exhibition at CPAC until Sunday, May 22.

