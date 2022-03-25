Final plans released for the Aerotropolis

news, local-news,

Planning Minister Anthony Roberts said the final precinct plan for the Western Sydney Aerotropolis gives the community, investors and developers the certainty they need to plan for the future. Following extensive consultation, the package released on Friday includes finalised plans for the area surrounding the Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport including the Aerotropolis Core, Badgerys Creek, Northern Gateway, Agribusiness and Wianamata-South Creek precincts. The plans support more than 100,000 jobs and 11,400 new homes. "The final precinct plan will enable the development process to begin in the Aerotropolis, and kick start the benefits and opportunities that a new international airport will bring to western Sydney," said Mr Roberts, who added developer contributions under the special infrastructure contribution framework will fund up to $1.1 billion in infrastructure like roads, public transport, health facilities and schools, to support the new city. "The finalisation of the plan for the initial precincts lays the foundation for the transformation of 6,500 hectares of land, with new homes, jobs and open spaces, supported by the right infrastructure. "The Aerotropolis will be our newest, thriving commercial city to rival the world's greatest, that's why we took time to get the planning right, setting us up for success over the decades to come. "We've listened to the community and the Independent Community Commissioner, and finalised these plans in line with their feedback." Western Sydney Minister Stuart Ayres said the feedback from the community has created a better balanced Aerotropolis plan. "This is a once-in-a generation opportunity to deliver a thriving new city for Western Sydney," Mr Ayres said. "Infrastructure investment in the airport, roads and the new Metro will make the Aerotropolis one of the best-connected areas in the country, making the Western Parkland City the best place to live, work and invest in for generations to come. "The revised Open Space Network will ensure more than 95 per cent of homes in the future Aerotropolis are located within 400 metres, or five minutes walk of open space."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/4edcbbb3-c374-4a44-9b04-028c405e50f2.jpg/r163_0_2666_1414_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg