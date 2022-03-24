Madeline wishes to win Miss Teen Galaxy Australia

news, local-news,

Chipping Norton resident Madeline Safar is bracing for another tilt to be crowned Miss Teen Galaxy Australia. The 17-year-old is a national finalist for the competition which is a platform to broaden personal understanding of the community needs and assist groups and individuals who need support. The Southern Cross Catholic College student, who was a finalist in 2020, will compete in the finals in Sydney in early April. "I decided to take part in Miss Teen Galaxy Australia once again because with Australia Galaxy Pageants there's a focus of encouraging personal growth for each contestant by building on the girls confidence through appearances, community work, getting in front of the camera and onstage as well as taking part in a interview to grow your confidence with public speaking," she said. "I love being involved in appearances as well as charity but I love pageant week in general. Being able to meet new people, experience being on stage and in front of the camera but also stepping out of my comfort zone and growing new skills that I can use in the future." In preparation for the pageant, Madeline has raised money for Australia Galaxy Pageant's designated charity Make-A-Wish Foundation and is hoping to reach her goal of $2000 next week. She has also delivered Christmas presents to Fairfield Hospital, volunteered with the Salvation Army for their Christmas Food Hamper appeal and was involved in a Clean-Up Australia Day event at Grand Flaneur Beach. "I love this part of the competition in regards to raising money and completing appearances throughout my community, it gives me the opportunity to reach out to businesses and talk to them about what pageantry is all about as well as being able to assist those in need of support who are struggling during this time," she said. As well as the traditional aspects of a pageant, Madeline will compete in a variety of areas across the four-days of competition including eco fashion (which involves competitors making their own eco - friendly outfit, reusing items you already have to save money as well as to help the environment) and an interview. "This part of the competition is quite important as it gives the contestants a chance to build on their confidence, develop skills in confident public speaking as well as having the opportunity for the judges to be able to get to know us better and the reason why we are taking part in the competition," she said. And as for some other events she would like to enter? "My ultimate pageant dream is winning Miss Universe," she said. "Next year once I'm 18 I would like to enter Miss World and eventually work my way up to entering Miss Universe."

