Western Sydney Airport (WSA) chief executive Simon Hickey said the new Western Sydney Airport Connectivity Centre will provide holistic support to jobseekers by coordinating a range of services to help them into sustainable employment. It will also offer jobseekers the opportunity to help build the Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport passenger terminal. The centre, which was officially opened in Penrith on Friday, will be run by WSA's terminal construction contractor Multiplex and will offer jobseekers the opportunity to help build the Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport passenger terminal. "Our commitment to western Sydney goes further than building an airport," Mr Hickey said. "We want to ensure Western Sydney International drives generational change and social uplift, creating opportunities for those who need it most and setting them up for success long after the airport is built. "The Western Sydney Airport Connectivity Centre is about supporting the most vulnerable people in our community by providing a wrap-around service that builds their skills, confidence and experience so they not only get a job, but find sustainable, long-term employment. "We are committed to empowering our western Sydney community to take advantage of the new era of jobs and opportunities the airport will deliver to their doorstep." Multiplex Regional managing director David Ghannoum said connectivity centre - the 14th established by Multiplex - will offer employment support agencies a physical space to come together to work collaboratively to find solutions and not only getting people into sustainable employment but support them at every step of the way. There will be First Nations support services, migrant and refugee services, services for people without homes, as well as charity groups, schools and all three levels of government. "These may be people who have never had a job, or never even had a job interview. The Connectivity Centre will provide a tailored service designed to suit the individual needs of each jobseeker to break down the barriers and obstacles they have experienced in seeking sustainable employment," he said. Aboriginal Employment Strategy managing director Kristy Masella said : "The Connectivity Centre model is next generation thinking, providing a truly holistic service that is unparalleled."

