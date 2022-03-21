news, local-news,

Nicole Lazarou's original goal was $200. But three days after the Moorebank resident decided to take part in the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave she had raised $15,000. And after Saturday's World's Greatest Shave event where almost 60 people shaved, coloured or cut their hair, Team Nikki has raised $23,400. Nicole, who cut 40-centimetres of her hair off, decided to take part in the event after her cousin Nikki was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of leukaemia. It was a family affair with husband Andrew shaving off his Afro hairstyle, daughter Gabrielle colouring her hair and son Christian getting his first hair cut. "I felt like if we could all come together and support Nikki in a tiny way that it could be a show a support that we are with her through this journey," she said. All money raised from World's Greatest Shave provides vital support for the growing number of Australians diagnosed with blood cancer including leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma and other blood related disorders. Every year, 18,485 Australians will be newly diagnosed with blood cancer such as leukaemia, lymphoma or myeloma, and come 2035, more than double that many Australians will be diagnosed annually.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/50e3252c-2f10-4fae-b368-452117f21bc7.jpg/r0_124_4896_2890_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg