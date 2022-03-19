news, local-news,

A man has been charged after allegedly being caught driving six times the legal alcohol limit at Chipping Norton on Friday, About 8.35pm on March 18, police were called to Barry Road, following reports a black Range Rover was driving in a dangerous manner. Police were told the Range Rover was travelling on the wrong side of a road, causing other cars to take action to avoid a collision. The Range Rover pulled to the side of the road and a passer-by parked their vehicle next to the car and contacted police. Officers attached to Liverpool City Police Area Command attended and subjected the driver - a 63-year-old man - to a roadside breath test that allegedly returned a positive result. The man was arrested and taken to Liverpool Police Station where a subsequent breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.305 - more than six times the legal limit. The Chipping Norton man was charged with high-range PCA and not driving on far left side of road-motor vehicle. He was granted conditional bail to appear in Liverpool Local Court on Wednesday, March 23. The man's licence was also suspended.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/10840722-f7f4-4594-a008-4068ccd9da65.jpg/r2_51_1018_625_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Man allegedly six times the legal limit to face court