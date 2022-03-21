Where to celebrate Harmony Week in Liverpool

news, local-news,

Liverpool Council will partner with Liverpool Library and the Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre to bring the community a Harmony Week program that encapsulates this important week in the nation's calendar. Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun said Harmony Week - a nationwide initiative to acknowledge the success of multiculturalism in Australia- is a time to pause and reflect upon how far Liverpool has come as a community since the first Harmony Week in 1999. "Harmony Week holds a special place especially here in Liverpool which is home to 150 different cultures. We are showing everybody what a successful multicultural community looks like," he said. "As a community, we embody the defining principles of Harmony Week including inclusiveness, respect, and a sense of belonging regardless of cultural or linguistic background."

