Where to celebrate Harmony Week in Liverpool
Liverpool Council will partner with Liverpool Library and the Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre to bring the community a Harmony Week program that encapsulates this important week in the nation's calendar.
Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun said Harmony Week - a nationwide initiative to acknowledge the success of multiculturalism in Australia- is a time to pause and reflect upon how far Liverpool has come as a community since the first Harmony Week in 1999.
"Harmony Week holds a special place especially here in Liverpool which is home to 150 different cultures. We are showing everybody what a successful multicultural community looks like," he said.
"As a community, we embody the defining principles of Harmony Week including inclusiveness, respect, and a sense of belonging regardless of cultural or linguistic background."
Harmony Week events
- Macquarie Mall will be lit up orange, the official colour of Harmony Week. There will be a series of cultural musical performances in Macquarie Mall each day at noon to 2pm from Tuesday, March 22 until Friday, March 25.
- Liverpool Library will be celebrating Harmony Week with a series of themed Storytime at various branches, with each book focusing on themes of diversity and inclusion.
- Council's Children Services Team will be facilitating a series of colourful, create and expressive art workshops at Carnes Hill Community Centre.
- A Harmony Week activation will be happening at Ed.Square Town Centre on Thursday where passers-by can get involved in the creation of a mural. A complementary morning tea will be served courtesy of Degani Café.
- Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre will be holding a lunchtime tour of the 67th Blake Prize Exhibition on Wednesday, March 30. Bookings are essential.