  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News

Where to celebrate Harmony Week in Liverpool

Local News
Where to celebrate Harmony Week in Liverpool

Liverpool Council will partner with Liverpool Library and the Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre to bring the community a Harmony Week program that encapsulates this important week in the nation's calendar.

Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun said Harmony Week - a nationwide initiative to acknowledge the success of multiculturalism in Australia- is a time to pause and reflect upon how far Liverpool has come as a community since the first Harmony Week in 1999.

"Harmony Week holds a special place especially here in Liverpool which is home to 150 different cultures. We are showing everybody what a successful multicultural community looks like," he said.

"As a community, we embody the defining principles of Harmony Week including inclusiveness, respect, and a sense of belonging regardless of cultural or linguistic background."

Harmony Week events

  • Macquarie Mall will be lit up orange, the official colour of Harmony Week. There will be a series of cultural musical performances in Macquarie Mall each day at noon to 2pm from Tuesday, March 22 until Friday, March 25.
  • Liverpool Library will be celebrating Harmony Week with a series of themed Storytime at various branches, with each book focusing on themes of diversity and inclusion.
  • Council's Children Services Team will be facilitating a series of colourful, create and expressive art workshops at Carnes Hill Community Centre.
  • A Harmony Week activation will be happening at Ed.Square Town Centre on Thursday where passers-by can get involved in the creation of a mural. A complementary morning tea will be served courtesy of Degani Café.
  • Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre will be holding a lunchtime tour of the 67th Blake Prize Exhibition on Wednesday, March 30. Bookings are essential.

Details/times: liverpool.nsw.gov.au/community/major-events/harmony-week-2022