SCRAP recognised for work in the community

Holsworthy-based School Communities Recycling All Paper (SCRAP) was recognised for their work helping the community become more environmentally sustainable at the recent Keep Australia Beautiful NSW Sustainable Cities Awards. SCRAP won the Litter Prevention award for their submission Towards Zero Waste at our Return and Earn. Since September 2018, SCRAP has operated a Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) at the adjacent Holsworthy High School. It is powered with electricity from SCRAP's solar energy system and became the state's first school-based RVM when it opened. Around 3 million containers have been returned for recycling at the collection point with around 15,000 visitors per year. SCRAP also offers recycling and reuse options for any containers, such as boxes or large bags, that people use to transport their bottles and cans to the site. "We send very little to landfill," said SCRAP founder Peter Carroll, who said the award was a bit of "vindication" for their work in the community. "It always seemed logical to me that we should not mess the planet up and do everything we can to preserve it and reduce waste. "We collected on average about 3300 containers a week and only have a three percent failure rate." From its original mandate to support schools to recycle paper, SCRAP has grown over the past 30 years to support a range of recycling and reuse initiatives. They model what they advocate at their centre with visitors able to see their composting and worm farming, grey water and composting toilet systems, renewable energy and community garden first-hand.

