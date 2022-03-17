Thousands of kids roll up to free Rotary circus

news, local-news,

After being put on hold for two years, thousands of kids and their families rolled up to the Rotary Club of Liverpool West's annual Stardust circus at the weekend. Relocated from Liverpool Catholic Club to Carysfield Park, Bass Hill because of the weather, the eight shows provided an opportunity for unwell children, children living with a disability and low-income families in the area to go to the circus for free thanks to the support of local businesses. Now in its 20th year, as many as 3000 people attended shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Vicki Losic, a carer of special needs children, brought several youngsters to the circus. "The kids absolutely loved it. It was fantastic to be able to bring them all along," she said. "They were thrilled by the young trapeze artists, but I think their favourite might have been the clowns, goats and trick ponies." Liverpool West Rotary club treasurer Gary Halliday said the circus event is an "important initiative" for the club. "COVID had it on hold for two years and the rain cast doubt on it going ahead this year. But the clear skies came like magic and it was able to go ahead," he said. "It was wonderful to see so many young children enjoy the lights and action of a circus extravaganza. With COVID and then the torrential rain it was great to see all the families out and about, relaxing and taking their mind off these stressful times. "But it wouldn't have been possible without the generosity of businesses across Liverpool and surrounding regions. With their help Rotary was able to provide tickets completely free of charge. And extend the invitation to support workers, carers, and family members."

