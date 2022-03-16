news, local-news,

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the new $790 million Liverpool Health and Academic Precinct would be an attractive drawcard for clinicians, specialists, researchers and educators locally and worldwide and meet the "community's healthcare needs". On Wednesday, Mr Hazzard and Holsworthy MP Melanie Gibbons turned the sod on the site of the new six-storey hospital tower and toured the project's Buraga Gul skilling and employment hub. Project builder Lendlease opened the hub next to the hospital construction site to help drive education and jobs throughout construction and beyond. The new hospital includes: "The NSW Government is investing an unprecedented $790 million into south-western Sydney to meet the community's healthcare needs and also provide employment opportunities for our future generations of nurses, doctors, researchers and educators," Mr Hazzard said. Premier Dominic Perrottet said the new health and academic precinct - which forms part of the state government's record $10.8 billion investment in health infrastructure over four years to 2024-2025 - is "one of the largest hospital redevelopments across the state". "...And will transform healthcare services in this rapidly growing part of Sydney," Mr Perrottet said. "We have the best health system in the nation and we are ensuring that no matter where you live in our state you have access to the best healthcare facilities." Ms Gibbons said the new hospital will cater to the area's growing population with close to 1.3 million people expected to call south-western Sydney home by 2031. "This significant redevelopment will ensure both the long-term health and economic wellbeing of local communities here in south-western Sydney," Ms Gibbons said. "With around 850 construction jobs to be supported throughout the redevelopment and the potential for thousands more jobs over the project's life, the on-site skills and employment hub will help attract, retain and upskill local workers in yet another fantastic win for our community." Skills and Training Minister Alister Henskens said the skills and employment hub will work in partnership with NSW Health, TAFE NSW and Liverpool Council. "The hub will offer construction pre-employment programs and Aboriginal employment initiatives to support people of all ages to acquire new skills for construction and health-related roles," Mr Henskens said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/579e5eb1-d857-4528-87b5-cc87d10a1b1b.jpg/r11_468_4989_3280_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg