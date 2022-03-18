Trainees 'make a difference' in the community

news, local-news,

Sarah Robinson said learning how to provide healthcare in a culturally-safe way was the most important thing she gained from the Gandangara Workforce Capacity Building Project. Sarah, alongside fellow trainees Khloe Bolton and Jestyn Nand and Latia Anu were recruited to undertake NSW TAFE Certificate IV courses as part of the 12-month project which aimed to foster a passion for working in healthcare. The project, a partnership between South Western Sydney PHN (SWSPHN) and Gandangara Local Aboriginal Land Council, provided trainees with the skills to act as ambassadors to the community, and role models for their families and the broader community. "Culturally safe healthcare provides an access point for those who might not seek care through mainstream channels," Sarah said. "It's just about getting in there and having a yarn with the patients, be real with them. Don't be fake. Don't tell them what you think they want to hear. It is great to be able to give back to Aunties and Uncles and have real conversations." The trainees gained practical experience during their traineeship including helping with Gandangara Health Service's response to COVID-19 through vaccination clinics. Their responsibilities included giving Rapid Antigen Tests and taking weight, height, blood pressure and oxygen saturation levels before patients saw a GP. They also completed parts of 715 Aboriginal Health Assessments, supported patients to complete paperwork and ensured follow up appointments were booked. Khloe said the course provided her with a better understanding of the concerns and needs of people in her community. "It was all-hands-on-deck," Khloe said. "We were doing our course, but we were also learning on the go. Being part of Gandangara Local Aboriginal Land Council gives me opportunities to help facilitate connections for our clients - whether it be membership, transport or to have a yarn." Khloe and Sarah are both now undertaking a part-time Bachelor of Nursing at Western Sydney University while working full-time at Gandangara Health Services. "The more we learn, the more we can do for the community," Sarah said. Gandangara Health Services manager Angela Spithill, who managed the project alongside project manager Kelly Nichols, said the project was making a tangible difference to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people's lives. "Our trainees are role models for those close to them, showing what it is possible to achieve when you are given an opportunity, support and mentoring," she said. SWSPHN chief executive Dr Keith McDonald said the project was part of of SWSPHN's work in closing the gap between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal Australian's life expectancy by improving access to culturally sensitive primary care services for Indigenous people. "It's great to see people like these trainees who are so willing and eager to help, and who engage so well with clients they are able to make a difference in peoples' lives," Dr McDonald said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/8a74a6f9-50b7-4699-b1ee-793a15a303cc.jpg/r10_208_4242_2599_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg