Nominations are now open for the 2022 Werriwa volunteer awards. All nominees must reside in the Werriwa electorate and volunteered during the previous 12-months. There are two award categories team (which must be made up of more than one individual and be from a registered not-for-profit organisation) and individual (aged 12 years and over). "It's that time of year again where we celebrate and recognise those who give up their precious time in service to the wider community," Ms Stanley said. "Volunteers are the backbone of our communities, and they deserve to be put in the spotlight for all the hard work they do. "I would like to thank all the volunteers in my electorate and encourage people to nominate a volunteer for an award." To nominate a volunteer visit annestanley.com.au/events/ and fill out the nomination form. Nominations close May 15.

Nominations open for 2022 Werriwa volunteer awards