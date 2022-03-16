news, local-news,

Reducing the cost of living pressures on local families and ensuring the community has better access to essential services are Liberal Party candidate for Werriwa Sam Kayal's main priorities as he starts his Federal Election campaign. The accountant was announced as the Liberal Party candidate for Werriwa on Tuesday. Mr Kayal, who lives with his wife and two teenage children in Hinchinbrook, has been a local resident for more than 20 years and helped establish a GP clinic and an after-hours GP service in south-west Sydney. "As a small business owner and accountant, I know how tough the past couple of years have been. That's why, if elected, I'll work incredibly hard to support small and family businesses to create local jobs. We need a strong and experienced government to help lead our economic recovery, and deal with the uncertain global situation," said Mr Kayal, who also assisted in setting up a new sports club in the region. "Our region is on the verge of a major boom, thanks to the Morrison Government's investment in the Western Sydney Airport - bringing once-in-a-lifetime jobs and opportunities." The seat of Werriwa is currently held by Labor's Anne Stanley who won the 2019 election with a 5.5 per cent margin. Labor has had a stranglehold on the seat of Werriwa - which has undergone several boundary revisions - headlined by Gough Whitlam 's 26-year reign which started in 1952. The other confirmed candidates for Werriwa are Tony Nikolic (United Australia Party) and Victor Tey (Liberal Democrats).

