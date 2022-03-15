news, local-news,

The annual Ingham Institute International Women's Day luncheon was a grand success on Friday. The event, hosted by Sunrise personality Natalie Barr, was held at Wests League Leumeah and say plenty of people dressed to the nines to support medical research. Attendees got to hear from guest speaking Associate Professor Suzanne Hodgkinson. The neurologist and immunologist, who is based out of Liverpool Hospital, shared some of her groundbreaking research with the crowed of 250 guests. "It's very exciting times in multiple sclerosis research and in autoimmune research," Associate Professor Hodgkinson said. "We're trialling a fancy new treatment, where we identify the cell that attacks the glandular fever virus, we match that to each individual, and then give it to the people. It looks to me that it might really be making some people better that had tried everything else and nothing worked." Associate Professor Hodgkinson's research with the Immune Tolerance Research Group centres around increasing 'good' regulating cells in the body. This is different from most other research in the autoimmunity field, which focusses on trying to stop 'bad' or 'effector' cells. The scientist said "one of the reasons you probably don't understand autoimmune disease is because really, nobody does". "Originally illness was identified when you'd have infections like TB or cholera," Associate Professor Hodgkinson said. "We knew about those things. But then it became increasingly recognised that some people were getting sick with very bad symptoms and they didn't have any identifiable infection whatsoever. A lot of theories developed over the last 50 or 60 years. The body seems to attack an organ, concentrates on that, and causes havoc. "With MS, the body seems to attack the lining of the nerves. We've found that the immune system has cells that attack the body or the bacteria [effector cells], and then there's other cells that make sure you don't excessively attack them [good regulating cells]. We have the capacity inside our body to virtually destroy ourselves. "These regulatory cells were first described in the 1990s and we've been working on how to control and recognise and make those cells ever since. "We now know how to grow them and if we can grow enough of them from a particular person, we can give then give them to that person and it will stop the illness occurring - so that's what we're trying to do." Associate Professor Hodgkinson said there were so many more treatments available now than there were when she first started her career. She said research was at the heart of medical advancements. "When I think of the thing that makes a big difference, it's persistence," she said. "You have to keep going. You get a little bit of the way through, then a little bit more, you put this together with that and before you know it you have diseases that are treatable. "I can now say to somebody, 'this is a really inconvenient disease, but it's not going to kill you, you can live a normal life and do all the things you want to do'."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/e51b98dd-27ff-44f7-a248-126e8a3206a0.jpeg/r0_23_2573_1477_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg