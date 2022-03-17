Jean dances her way to milestone birthday

news, local-news,

It was Christmas 2018 and after a long day of opening presents, eating and catching up with the family, Jean Florence Veronica Mobbs - who was 95 at the time - was getting ready for bed. That was until one of her favourite songs Harper Valley P.T.A came on and she started dancing! "She lit up the room and everyone couldn't help but join in," Jean's grandson Jason Duncan. "Nan has an exceptional ability to live in the moment and always resonates a joy and love that's comforting and contagious." Jean, who has lived in Casula since 1977, turns 100 on March 30 and plans to celebrate with a family gathering at home. When she first moved to the area, it was semi-rural with mostly open land, farms and very few housing estates. Jean grew up mostly in Granville with her parents, five brothers and four sisters. During the great depression she recalls having to sleep on the verandah in a makeshift bedroom and they grew their own fruit and vegetables in the yard and would regularly search for berries and other wild fruits in the nearby bushlands. When World War II began Jean worked as a machinist making raincoats, blazers and underwear and would walk five-kilometers to the train station to get the train from Granville to Central then work all day and do the same on the way home. She vividly remembers the time before fridges, telephones and cars and when a truck with ice would do rounds of the streets to deliver people ice. When radio was released, the entire family would sit around the radio for hours in awe of the technology and great entertainment. Jean loved to dance and would regularly be seen in her favored red outfits at the RSLs dance nights. Jean has 11 children (Ernie, June, Gary, Mark, Ross, Gail, Anthony, John, Tina, David and Brett), 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great grandchildren and one great-great-great grandchild. One of Jean's children was unexpectedly born at home during a stormy summer night and and she named her little girl Gail after the storm. So what's the secret to her longevity? Jean still to this day plays scrabble and does a crossword almost every day. She believes early to bed and early to rise is one of the reasons for her long life. "Also, her families support, her faith and not forgetting how to have a good time. A cheeky Brandy now and then might have also helped," Jason said.

