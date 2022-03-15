'Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity': Your chance to help shape new airport

news, local-news,

Western Sydney Airport chief executive Simon Hickey said they want to deliver an airport designed from the ground up with "customers at its heart." Enter the Western Sydney International (WSI) Panel. Future customers from across Australia are being invited to join the panel with members asked to regularly contribute their opinions on different elements of the airport experience. The focus of the panel is about identifying and addressing the pain points customers typically experience at older airports. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help shape what will be the people's airport," Mr Hickey said. "We're proud that Sydney's new global gateway will call Western Sydney home and we want our community to be part of the design journey. "There is no one better to guide us as we make important decisions about how the airport will work than the people who will soon be using it. "Fast, seamless and reliable - that's what people will think when they think of Western Sydney International. "The input from the WSI Panel members will help bring that to life." Mr Hickey said they're aiming to make the anxious wait around the baggage carousel a thing of the past. "Our baggage system will give passengers the option to track their bags via an app so they know exactly when they will arrive," he said. "We'll get passengers on their way sooner, whether that's getting to your meeting on time or arriving home to loved ones."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/06297b88-e166-48ce-b921-b1dc5bf0181c.jpg/r85_0_1961_1060_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg