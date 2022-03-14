Australia Post to open early 2023

news, local-news,

Australia Post is the latest company that will move into Goodman and Brickworks' Oakdale West Industrial Estate in Kemps Creek. Work has begun on Australia Post's new warehouse which has approval to process more than 400,000 parcels per day. The warehouse, which will be completed early 2023, is creating 1700 new construction jobs and will inject more than $55 million into the western Sydney economy. "As people have turned more and more to online shopping, it's imperative that our postal system keeps up with the surging demand," Mulgoa MP Tanya Davies "This is a prime location in Kemps Creek and we anticipate the new warehouse to service millions of people in western Sydney and beyond. The planning system has played a major role in driving investment and keeping people in jobs." Planning Minister Anthony Roberts said another two warehouses were also approved in the same application to be built in the estate.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/22904fa4-5467-4ab1-a3ca-a585b7ac13c4.JPG/r15_0_5985_3373_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg