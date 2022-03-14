news, local-news,

Fairfield Liverpool wicketkeeper Raveesh Srivastava hit 61 not out to compete his best season in first grade and help the Lions finish the NSW Premier Cricket Season in style with a five-wicket win over Blacktown Mounties at Joe McAleer Reserve on Saturday. Srivastava's 78-ball innings included six boundaries and a six and took his season tally to 518-runs at an average of 51.8. Together with opener Jaydyn Simmons, who hit 51 off 40 balls, the pair were the standout with the bat for the Lions this summer. Simmons finished with 500 runs at an average of 38.5. The Lions easily accounted for the home team's total of 176 with more than 15-overs to spare. After winning the toss and bowling, the Lions bowled Blacktown Mounties out for 176. The fact any play was possible was a win after the deluge that swept across Sydney in recent weeks. Josh Baraba (3-45), Harmon Sandhu (2-30), Arjun Nair (2-35) and Jarrad Burke (1-27) were able to take regular wickets throughout the 50-overs after reducing the home team to 4-37. Nair has been added to a 13-player NSW squad for the Blues' clash with Western Australia at Bankstown this week. The Lions finished the season with two wins and two draws from their final four games to finish in 13th spot. Second grade finished in 14th, third grade 20th, fourth grade 19th and fifth grade 15th.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/eca6973c-b4b7-4655-9a01-2ab6686f2275.jpg/r751_682_2396_1611_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg