A dozen keen meat eaters took to the chomping block at the new Lone Star Rib House and Brews at Ed. Square Shopping Centre, Edmondson Park, on Thursday night for a rib-off to mark the venue's opening. The name of the game was to consume a plate of 10 pork ribs, the equivalent of two kilograms of meat, the quickest. In the end, speed wasn't a factor, with the majority tapping out after eating just five ribs. Finishing closest to the mark, having eaten eight ribs, was Joseph Bampton from Liverpool, now dubbed Quick Jaw McGraw. For his impressive effort, Lone Star Franchisee Daniel Murray awarded Joseph with a year's supply of Lone Star tucker. Also turning out for the event was Daniel Doody from Studio 10.

Liverpool's rib king Joseph wins Lone Star tucker for a year