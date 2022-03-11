news, local-news,

The NBN, as of Thursday night , was experiencing around 10,600 services that had been impacted in the Greater Sydney and South Coast regions, following the recent severe weather. This was up from 8,000 on Wednesday. The most impacted areas remain the Local Government Areas of Camden, Liverpool, Ryde and Shoalhaven. A NBN spokesperson said they remain in contact with authorities and were working to restore services safely and as quickly as possible. "However the ongoing hazardous conditions may cause access delays in some areas," they said. "Please remember, any equipment connected via the NBN broadband access network will not work during a power outage. "Where possible, people in affected areas are encouraged to check the NBN outages page regularly and with their retail provider for specific." Since the beginning of the floods in Queensland and New South Wales, almost 325,000 services over the NBN network have been impacted, with more than 302,000 so far restored. A total of up to $6 million in NBN Flood Relief Funding will be made available to eligible phone and internet providers, which can then be passed on to their end customers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/e3c344fd-4a76-4e12-9f35-d4b23e1903df.JPG/r10_0_4022_2267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg