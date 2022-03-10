'Embodied the essence of community spirit': Mayor praises SES

news, local-news,

Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun has praised the "truly extraordinary" efforts of the Liverpool State Emergency Service (SES) unit who have received more than 450 calls for assistance in the past week as rain lashed the region. "On behalf of the community, I want to extend my gratitude to the State Emergency Service who have been working around the clock here in Liverpool and across NSW to keep us all safe," said Mr Mannoun, who witnessed the work of NSW SES Liverpool firsthand at their base on Hoxton Park Road. "I want to also acknowledge and thank the supporting organisations including NSW Rural Fire Service, Surf Life Saving NSW, South Australian Metropolitan Fire Service and SA SES, some of whom travelled many miles to get here, to offer extra support. "These severe weather conditions have been felt right across the Eastern seaboard, and here in our community of Liverpool, where many residents sadly had to evacuate from their homes. "We are thinking of everyone in New South Wales and Queensland who have been impacted by this severe weather event, particularly the families of those who have lost their lives." As well as attending numerous calls for assistance, NSW SES Liverpool facilitated 20 flood rescues and evacuations and more than 5000 sandbags were distributed to residents, equating to more 60,000 kilograms of sand used. "Many volunteers have tirelessly served the Liverpool community at the expense of safeguarding their own homes or spending time with their family and friends," Mr Mannoun said. "Our local SES have embodied the essence of community spirit and what they have managed to achieve over the past few weeks is truly extraordinary." Mr Mannoun extended his appreciation to Liverpool Council staff on the ground supporting the SES. "We were proud to have a presence side-by-side with our local SES, supporting sandbagging efforts, facilitating road closures, helping with clearing debris and closely monitoring possible flooding areas," he said. "We hope the worst of the flooding is over so the clean-up and recovery effort can begin. "This has been a trying time for the Liverpool community; however, we always have emerged from challenges stronger than ever - this will be no different." The Federal Government has activated the Disaster Recovery Payment (DRP) and the Disaster Recovery Allowance (DRA) to support more communities in NSW including Liverpool. The DRP is a one-off, non-means tested payment of $1000 per eligible adult and $400 per eligible child. It is available to eligible people in affected LGAs who have suffered a significant loss, including a severely damaged or destroyed home or serious injury. The DRA will also be provided in the same affected LGAs. It assists employees and sole traders who experience a loss of income as a direct result of a major disaster. DRA is payable for a maximum of 13 weeks and is taxable. Eligible individuals on a temporary visa, including asylum seekers, can contact the Western Sydney Migrant Resource Centre for flood relief support on 8778 1200.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/7bc20ae1-55fe-481c-928e-8fa32b140fe1.jpg/r3_0_957_539_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg