A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Lurnea overnight. About 9.40pm on Wednesday, March 9, emergency services responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Hoxton Park Road. Police have been told a Yamaha motorcycle - riden by an 18-year-old man - has crashed heavily with a light pole. The man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Liverpool Hospital, where he died a short time later. Officers from Liverpool City Police Area Command established a crime scene as inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Motorcyclist, 18, dies in single-vehicle crash at Lurnea