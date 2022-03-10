Motorcyclist, 18, dies in single-vehicle crash at Lurnea
Local News
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Lurnea overnight.
About 9.40pm on Wednesday, March 9, emergency services responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Hoxton Park Road.
Police have been told a Yamaha motorcycle - riden by an 18-year-old man - has crashed heavily with a light pole.
The man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Liverpool Hospital, where he died a short time later.
Officers from Liverpool City Police Area Command established a crime scene as inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
- Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.