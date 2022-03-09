news, local-news,

A search is underway to locate a man believed to be missing in floodwater in Greendale. Officers attached to Liverpool City Police Area Command were alerted after an Isuzu Pantech truck was located submerged in water at Wolstenhome Avenue about 9pm on Tuesday, March 8. The vehicle was located by the owner, who told police that one of his delivery drivers - Xianbin Liu, aged 50 - had left Greendale about 12am that morning and failed to make a delivery at 6am. Inquiries are currently underway to locate Mr Liu, including a large-scale search of the area. Police entered the water and searched the submerged vehicle and surrounds, however, the man was not located. Mr Liu, who is from Beverly Hills, is described as being of Asian appearance, 175cm - 180cm tall, of thin build, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, with a green pattern, and navy pants. The community are reminded about the dangers of entering flood water - if it's flooded, forget it.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/09b91731-c8c4-46e8-b06d-63b3bb653bca.jpg/r0_186_494_465_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Police search for missing man in floodwaters in Greendale