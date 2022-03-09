Never drive through floodwater: SES
As calls for assistance reached more than 450 in the past week, the NSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES) Liverpool Unit are continuing to urge the community to never drive, ride, walk or play near flood waters as it can be extremely dangerous and life-threatening.
A number of evacuation orders are still in effect for areas of Liverpool, but the SES expect these to be rescinded in due course barring any further weather.
The areas of concern area:
Chipping Norton
- Southern side of Newbridge Road, between Davey Robinson Drive and Milperra Bridge
- Northern side of Newbridge Road between Rickard Road and Riverside Road
- Eastern side of Henry Lawson Drive, between Milperra Road and Auld Avenue
- Epsom Road between Westbury Street and Governor Macquarie Drive
- Riverside Road between Newbridge Road and Alfred Road
Lansvale
- Knight Street between Day Street and Hollywood Drive.
- Lower Day Street.
- Erna Avenue.
- Lucy Avenue.
- Mena Avenue.
- Willis Street.
- Hollywood Drive Between Knight Street and Willis Street.
Pleasure Point
- Northern side of Riverview Road
The Warwick Farm Racecourse
Moorebank
- Western side of Epsom Road, Between Westbury Street and Childs Road.
Holsworthy
- Heathcote Road, between Harris Creek and Deadmans Creek.
Although the rain has eased, a minor flood warning for the Georges River is still in effect on Wednesday. The NSW SES kindly requests that those who are in need of aid be patient, as they are working hard to keep the community safe and are prioritising life-threatening situations.
The following roads are remain closed:
- Gurner Avenue in Austral.
- 4th Avenue at the intersection of Fourth and Sixth in Austral.
- 5th Avenue at the intersection of Fourth and Fifth Ave in Austral.
- 12th Avenue at the intersection of Fourth Avenue in Austral.
- May Avenue at Rossmore Avenue to Wynard Avenue in Rossmore.
- Ramsay Avenue at the intersection Wynyard and Ramsay in Rossmore.
- North Avenue in Rossmore.