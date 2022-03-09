Never drive through floodwater: SES

news, local-news,

As calls for assistance reached more than 450 in the past week, the NSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES) Liverpool Unit are continuing to urge the community to never drive, ride, walk or play near flood waters as it can be extremely dangerous and life-threatening. A number of evacuation orders are still in effect for areas of Liverpool, but the SES expect these to be rescinded in due course barring any further weather. The areas of concern area: Chipping Norton Lansvale Pleasure Point The Warwick Farm Racecourse Moorebank Holsworthy Although the rain has eased, a minor flood warning for the Georges River is still in effect on Wednesday. The NSW SES kindly requests that those who are in need of aid be patient, as they are working hard to keep the community safe and are prioritising life-threatening situations. The following roads are remain closed:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/ff6bd315-d96f-4cb4-89c2-64e5b2d15b78.jpg/r188_312_1447_1023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg